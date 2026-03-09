McAllen mariachi family released from ICE detention

ALICE, Texas — A McAllen family with ties to an award-winning high school mariachi program has been reunited after being released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention.

Antonio Gámez-Cuéllar, 18, and his family were arrested during a scheduled immigration check-in on Feb. 25. He was released today from a detention facility in Raymondville — more than 200 miles from his parents and brothers, who were detained in Dilley.

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz announced she secured Antonio's release. His family was released shortly after.

"This day should not be about politics. What this day is about is about commonsense enforcement policies. This is about our community coming together for not only their family but other families who are in similar situations," Monica De La Cruz said.

Two of the family's children are members of McAllen High School's award-winning Mariachi Oro program.

