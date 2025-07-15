Westside community remembers Jordan Bermudez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a somber evening on the Westside as the community there gathered to remember Jordan Bermudez.
The 9-year-old's life was cut short on Friday, July 11, after being struck by a car at the Lulac Villa Park Apartments on Horne Rd.
"Everything happened so fast," Jordan's mom, Vivian said.
On Monday, July 14, his family held a vigil to remember him. Toys, pictures and candles were on display in the parking lot. I spoke with Vivian about her son, who grew up at the apartment complex.
"So many people came. So many kids who were his friends," she said.
Some of his favorites were on display, including Spider-Man, legos and dinosaurs.
Jordan leaves behind his parents and his older brother and sister.
