Child struck by a vehicle on the city's Westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department tells Kris 6 News a child was hit by a vehicle on Friday, July 11, at the Lulac Village Park Apartments on Horne Road. This happened a little after 5 p.m.

Police do not have much information yet, but they say the child was at the parking lot when it happened. As of right now, they do not know the cause, or what the child was doing when he was struck.

The child is currently at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Updates will be released when they become available.