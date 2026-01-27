Suspect identified in Corpus Christi officer-involved shooting that wounded CCPD officers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Sources have confirmed to KRIS 6 News that Ricardo Rojas is the suspect in custody following a deadly shooting and subsequent officer-involved shooting that left Corpus Christi police officers wounded last Friday.

The incident began at 2:47 p.m. on Friday, January 23, when officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Ayers Street in reference to a shooting, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by the Corpus Christi Fire Department, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

At 3:33 p.m., officers located the suspect vehicle in the 3100 block of Agnes Street, according to police. While Officers were detaining the suspect, the suspect produced a weapon and began firing. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times, the department stated.

Two officers were shot and transported to a local hospital. A third officer sustained injuries from shrapnel and was treated by medics at the scene.

Rojas, a 38-year-old male, is in stable condition at a local hospital, where he remains in custody, police said.

CCPD Chef Mike Markle briefs KRIS 6 with information on Westside shooting

Officer Update

On Monday, Lt. Eryca Gonzalez with the Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed that one of the two officers who was shot has been released from the hospital. The second officer remains hospitalized, though there's no word yet on that officer's condition.

While the Corpus Christi Police Department has not officially named the officers involved, a GoFundMe campaign has been established for Alexandria "Alley" Cano-Castro. KRIS 6 News has confirmed she is the officer who was critically injured on Friday. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the fundraiser had raised just over $10,000.

According to the GoFundMe page, Cano-Castro "was shot in the line of duty" and "continues the long road to recovery." The fundraiser was created to help support long-term care, rehabilitation, and unexpected expenses for her family.

Suspect's Criminal History

Court records show Rojas has an extensive criminal history in Nueces County, with cases presided over by 319th District Court Judge David Stith.

Most recently, Rojas was charged on January 14, 2022, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony. He pleaded guilty on August 11, 2022, and received a deferred sentence of five years of community supervision, according to court records.

However, probation violations followed. A motion to revoke probation was filed on December 8, 2022, with a warrant signed, records show. A second motion to revoke was filed on February 21, 2024, resulting in sanctions and modified probation terms. A new motion to revoke was filed on January 26, 2026, according to court documents.

Rojas also has prior felony convictions dating back to 2014 and 2015. On November 2, 2014, he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault on a family/household member with a weapon, a first-degree felony, court records show. On January 29, 2015, he was charged with assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony. He pleaded guilty to all charges on August 27, 2015, and was sentenced to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, with the sentences to run concurrently, according to court documents.

Investigation Ongoing

The Corpus Christi Police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online.

This is a developing story, check back at KRIS 6 News for updates.

