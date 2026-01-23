Two officers shot in city's westside; officers investigating homicide on Ayers and McArdle

Two Corpus Christi police officers have been rushed to the hospital after being shot on the city's westside.

It happened on the 3100 block of Agnes Street. Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the shooting.

Chief Mike Markle has arrived at the scene. A portion of Ayers Street has been shut down as officers look into what happened.

According to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni, officers are looking into whether the incident was connected to a homicide that occurred Friday afternoon on the corner of Ayers and McArdle Street.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information is released.

