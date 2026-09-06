Officer-involved shooting reported near Port and Agnes in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting on the city's Westside Saturday evening, Corpus Christi police said.

Todd Green, assistant chief of the investigations bureau, said patrol officers responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Parr Street around 7:21 p.m. Callers reported a man on a bicycle was firing a gun at dogs in the neighborhood and then threatened a woman who tried to intervene, Green said.

The suspect fled the area on the bicycle. Officers got a description and spread out to search the area.

A short time later, officers spotted a man matching the description on a bicycle in the 300 block of North Port Avenue. The man refused to stop when officers attempted to pull him over, Green said. When officers were able to force him to stop, one officer approached and ordered him off the bicycle.

The man reached into his pants and pulled out a handgun, Green said. The officer fired, striking the suspect at least once.

KRIS 6 News Corpus Christi Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Port Avenue and Agnes Street, a CCPD spokesperson told KRIS 6 News.

Officers rendered first aid at the scene and called for medics. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

Green said the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are gathering information, interviewing witnesses and searching for video evidence. Police said they were not able to share whether the suspect has any criminal history. It was not yet known whether any animals were harmed.

When asked what message he had for residents in the neighborhood, Green said officers responded quickly and did everything they could to take the suspect into custody safely.

"The individual chose not to go the safe way and comply with the officers, and unfortunately it ended up in a shooting," Green said.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates as more information becomes available.

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