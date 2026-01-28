DOCUMENT: Suspect shot Corpus Christi officers from inside police car

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Probable cause documents obtained by 6 Investigates show that Ricardo Rojas, 38, was patted down for weapons and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle before he opened fire on Corpus Christi police officers on January 23, 2026.

The documents do not explain how Rojas was able to access a weapon after being searched and detained.

The incident began at approximately 2:47 p.m. on Friday, January 23, when officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Ayers Street in reference to a shooting, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by the Corpus Christi Fire Department, where he later died from his injuries. The victim was identified as Daniel Suarez, 39.

CCPD Chef Mike Markle briefs KRIS 6 with information on Westside shooting

A witness told police the victim was walking when a white van pulled up next to him, the driver said, "you owe me," and then shot the victim. That witness said the driver then got out of the vehicle, stood over him, and shot him in the face.

At 3:33 p.m., officers located the suspect vehicle in the 3100 block of Agnes Street, according to police.

According to a probable cause statement, multiple officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle around Agnes Street and Elesa Street at approximately 3:34 p.m.

Officers approached the vehicle and made contact with the sole occupant from the driver's side door, the document states. The occupant was later identified as Ricardo Rojas.

According to the affidavit, officers gave Rojas commands to exit the van. Rojas stepped out of the vehicle, "and a pat down was conducted to ensure no weapons were found on his person," the probable cause document states.

After officers finished the pat-down on Rojas, "all Officers began to walk Ricardo back" to another officer's patrol unit, according to the affidavit.

"Officers then placed Ricardo in the back of the unit and closed the rear door," the document states.

After securing Rojas in the patrol vehicle, officers began to examine the suspect van, according to the affidavit.

The document states that officers began "to look at the suspect van to check for any signs or evidence from the homicide from earlier."

According to the probable cause statement, multiple officers then walked back to the patrol unit where Rojas had been placed.

Gunfire Erupts From Patrol Vehicle

"As the rear door opened, gunshots were fired from Ricardo while he was still in the rear of the unit," the affidavit states.

According to the document, one officer "had taken a graze from one bullet Ricardo had fired but then was immediately shot with another bullet from Ricardo in the head."

A second officer "was also shot during this time in the arm as Ricardo was still firing off rounds (bullets) from the back of the patrol unit," the affidavit states.

A third officer "caught some shrapnel from bullets Ricardo was firing," according to the document.

The affidavit states that officers were able to return fire, "striking Ricardo in the legs multiple times."

The probable cause documents do not explain how Rojas was able to access a weapon after being patted down and secured in the patrol vehicle.

The weapon used is described in court documents as a handgun, specifically a "non-automatic" handgun.

Officers' Conditions

Police Chief Mike Markle told KRIS 6 News on Tuesday that Senior Officer Alexandria Cano-Castro was shot in the head and a male officer was shot in the arm.

The male officer has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to Chief Markle.

"She's doing as well as can be expected with such an injury. It was a pretty traumatic injury. I think she has a long road ahead of her for recovery," Chief Markle said.

Chief Markle said Cano-Castro's family has not wanted to speak publicly, and he is respecting their wishes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign for Cano-Castro had raised more than $32,00. The fundraiser was created to help support long-term care, rehabilitation, and unexpected expenses for her family.

Charges and Bond

According to an update posted to the Corpus Christi Police Department's blotter on Tuesday, Rojas has been discharged from the hospital and booked at the City Detention Center.

Rojas is charged with:



Four counts of Attempted Capital Murder

One count of Murder

One count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Bond amounts were set totaling $4.85 million:



$1,000,000 for each of the four attempted capital murder charges

$100,000 for the unlawful possession of a firearm by felon charge

$750,00 for the murder charge

No bond, Warrant related to a motion to revoke on prior charge for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Extensive Criminal History

Court records show Rojas has an extensive criminal history in Nueces County, with cases presided over by 319th District Court Judge David Stith.

Most recently, Rojas was charged on January 14, 2022, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded guilty on August 11, 2022, and received a deferred sentence of five years of community supervision.

However, probation violations followed. A motion to revoke probation was filed on December 8, 2022. A second motion to revoke was filed on February 21, 2024, resulting in sanctions and modified probation terms. A new motion to revoke was filed on January 26, 2026.

The motion filed Monday alleges Rojas violated the terms of his probation by committing new offenses, including murder, three counts of attempted capital murder, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The motion also alleges numerous other violations in the months leading up to Friday's incident, including:



Multiple urinalysis tests positive for marijuana between October and December 2025

A December test positive for methamphetamines

Failure to pay supervision fees, court costs, and attorney fees totaling more than $3,000

Failure to attend a Felony Victim Impact Panel

Failure to complete 143 hours of required community service restitution

Rojas also has prior felony convictions dating back to 2014 and 2015. On November 2, 2014, he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on a family/household member with a weapon. On January 29, 2015, he was charged with assault of a public servant. He pleaded guilty to all charges on August 27, 2015, and was sentenced to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

