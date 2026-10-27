Trump's Air Force One draws crowds at Corpus Christi airport during presidential visit

President Donald Trump flew into Corpus Christi on Tuesday, and while some residents came for the politics, others showed up for a rare chance to see the president's aircraft up close.

For John Crespo, a disabled veteran, the moment was one he said he won't soon forget.

"It's the happiest, one of the happiest moments in my life because, you know, I love America," Crespo said.

"It's so close that you can get to seeing the actual president. I mean, I'm just thrilled. I have no words. I'm speechless. I'm really happy I made it, you know," he said.

The aircraft on display is no ordinary plane. The Boeing 747-8 was donated by Qatar and modified for presidential travel. It stretches approximately 250 feet long with a wingspan of more than 220 feet. The plane is equipped with specialized communications and other systems to support the president while airborne.

For Crespo, the visit carried a deeper meaning.

"I see it as part of his history, as part of history. It's a major event, you know, for a president to come to your town and visit. It doesn't happen all the time," Crespo said.

Even for those who never made it inside the rally, the massive aircraft gave Corpus Christi residents something to look up to.

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