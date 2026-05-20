Veterans Memorial High School senior signs job offer with G&H Towing after completing maritime program

A Veterans Memorial High School senior has signed a job offer and will head straight into the workforce after graduation.

Vets student signs job offer with G&H Towing

Skyler Stevens signed with G&H Towing on Friday. Stevens is part of the Corpus Christi Independent School District's Maritime Studies Program, which started 4 years ago and teaches students real-world skills in maritime science and logistics.

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"I'm just glad to be able to step out into the work field and learn more stuff and get my hands on," Stevens said.

Stevens will start his full-time role with G&H Towing right after graduation.

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