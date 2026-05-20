Veterans Memorial High School senior signs job offer with G&H Towing after completing maritime program

A Veterans Memorial High School senior has signed a job offer and will head straight into the workforce after graduation.
Vets student signs job offer with G&H Towing
Skyler Stevens signed with G&H Towing on Friday. Stevens is part of the Corpus Christi Independent School District's Maritime Studies Program, which started 4 years ago and teaches students real-world skills in maritime science and logistics.
"I'm just glad to be able to step out into the work field and learn more stuff and get my hands on," Stevens said.
Stevens will start his full-time role with G&H Towing right after graduation.
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