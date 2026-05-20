Flour Bluff ISD operating on 3-hour delayed start Wednesday due to current weather conditions

Due to current weather conditions, Flour Bluff ISD will operate on a three-hour delayed start Wednesday, May 20.

Breakfast will not be served, and buses will operate three hours later than students' normal report times. All morning extracurricular activities, including athletics, are canceled.

Campus start times are as follows:

ECC: 10:30 a.m.

Primary & Elementary: 10:50 a.m.

Intermediate: 11:10 a.m.

Junior High: 11:15 a.m.

High School: 11:25 a.m.

Hornet Learning Academy/SGDC: 11:00 a.m.

The safety of students, staff, and families remains the district's top priority. Flour Bluff ISD will continue monitoring weather conditions closely and will provide updates as needed.

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