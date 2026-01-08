Man gets 35 years for toddler's death in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy in Corpus Christi on February 11, 2025.

Enrique Lopez accepted the plea deal for his role in the death of Augustine Valencia, who died after being found unresponsive at The Veranda Apartments on South Staples Street.

Augustine was in Lopez's care while the child's mother attended a court appearance related to DWI charges involving a child. Lopez, who was the mother's boyfriend, was watching Augustine and his 2-year-old brother at the time.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by KRIS 6 News, an unidentified caller contacted 911, reporting that a 3-year-old child was "turning purple."

Venton Blandin, KRIS 6 News

When police and paramedics arrived, they found Augustine unresponsive and immediately began CPR. As medical staff transferred him to a gurney, they noticed fresh bruising on his lower abdomen.

Lopez told police he had given the children a bath and put Augustine on the bed while he laid on the floor. He said he discovered Augustine pale and unresponsive 20 minutes later when he went to prepare food.

However, the police investigation revealed inconsistencies in his story. The bathtub appeared dry and unused, and officers discovered a clump of fresh hair in the sink.

Augustine died from his injuries.

