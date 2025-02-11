Unresponsive child found in Southside apartment rushed to hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A three-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive at an apartment on the city's Southside.

According to Jennifer Collier with the Corpus Christi Police Department's Public Information Office, officers were dispatched to The Veranda Apartments on the 6400 block of South Staples Street around 10:50 a.m.

CCPD PIO speaks on 3-year-old unresponsive child found in Southside apartment

When they arrived, they found the boy with several life-threatening injuries and not breathing. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

Venton Blandin, KRIS 6 News

Officers also found the victim's one-year-old brother in the apartment. He was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A 21-year-old man in the apartment was arrested on an outstanding warrant in an unrelated case though CCPD also plan to charge him with injury to a child.

Collier said the 21-year-old man is not related to the victim or his brother but he is their mother's boyfriend.

The boys' mother was talking with detectives.

In the meantime, police ask if you have any information in this case, to call 361-886-2840. If you have information but want to remain anonymous, call 361-888-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and we'll bring you the latest as soon as it becomes available.