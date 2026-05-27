Heavy rain floods Southside streets as Oso Creek nears major flood stage in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rain flooded streets across Corpus Christi's Southside on Wednesday morning, bringing the area to a standstill and forcing residents and commuters to navigate standing water throughout several neighborhoods.

A neighbor submitted a video showing the extent of the flooding as conditions made travel difficult across the area.

JACOB DANIELS

Misael Rodriguez, a neighbor caught in the flooding, said the storm disrupted his morning and his business.

"It was really crazy, storms this morning and I pretty much couldn't leave the house until everything calmed down. Driving around, my employees told me that they couldn't make it to work so that delayed everything a little bit and of course the streets were flooded so we have to be careful where we went this morning," Rodriguez said.

Oso Creek reached moderate flood stage at 20.6 feet and was expected to peak at 24.6 feet — just 0.4 feet shy of major flood stage.

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In the Yorktown area near the creek, residents said they had never seen water levels climb so high. John Gabriel Salas, who has lived near Oso Creek since 2018, said the rise was unlike anything he had witnessed before.

"I've never seen it come up over the little bridge there, uh, it's been very high, but it's never come up to the house, the back of the houses as far as we've been here, almost since 2018," Salas said.

Despite the disruption, Salas said the repeated storms carry a silver lining after years of historic drought.

"Actually, I've been happy about it. We've been having storm after storm after storm and kind of been checking Corpus Christi levels, and it seems like the percentage keeps coming up, so it's kind of a blessing," Salas said.

Salas said he hopes the rain keeps coming.

"I hope we get a thunderstorm every other week. We'll take it, you know, from here to Choke Canyon and back," Salas said.

Oso Bay flooding is expected to recede this weekend.

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