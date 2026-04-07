PAIN AT THE PUMP: Some tips to help you save money as gas prices rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the rising cost of gas, drivers can still find ways to save money at the pump.

Experts suggest downloading apps like Waze or GasBuddy to find the cheapest fuel near you. Drivers can also use a credit card that earns at least 3% cash back on gas.

AAA says it is important to find savings now before prices climb even higher.

"Springtime is when you've got spring break travelers. You've got gasoline demand going up. The weather's getting nicer," AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz said.

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Circle K Inner Circle offers daily gas savings for Corpus Christi drivers

Corpus Christi residents who frequently drive can access immediate and daily gas savings through the free Circle K Inner Circle program.

New members receive 25 cents off per gallon on their first five fuel-ups. After the initial discount, members receive 3 cents off per gallon every day, valid for up to 35 gallons per transaction.

The program features two membership tiers based on annual spending. Regular members, who spend between \0and0and499 a year, receive the standard 3 cents off every gallon daily. Premium members, who spend $500 or more annually, receive 5 cents off every gallon daily.

KRIS 6 News keeps track of local gas prices. You can find the cheapest gas near you by visiting our Pump Busters page.

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