CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx —



The Texas Department of Public Safety has expanded trooper patrols along Highway 361 after three people were killed on the road in a single week.

Troopers began patrolling the highway Sunday at the direction of the Corpus Christi District Highway Patrol captain, DPS confirmed to KRIS 6 News.

The increased law enforcement presence comes as a delegation of state lawmakers meets with the Texas Department of Transportation Wednesday to push for safety improvements on the highway.

DPS expands patrols on Highway 361 after 3 deaths in one week; lawmakers meet with TxDOT

On Friday, Aug. 15, a four-vehicle crash near the Mayan Princess and Island Park Estates killed Roberto "Robert" Lopez, 55, and Karen Lopez, 46. According to a public fundraiser set up by the couple's oldest daughter, Andrea Bell, the Lopezes were Marine Corps veterans and parents of six children. The youngest is 13.

The family says the couple was on their way to pick up their son after his first week of high school when the crash occurred.

Corpus Christi police say a driver rear-ended a southbound vehicle, pushing it into oncoming traffic where it struck two northbound cars. Alcohol was not a factor, according to investigators.

Five days earlier, on Monday, Aug. 10, a head-on collision on Highway 361 at Access Road 2 in Port Aransas killed 59-year-old Jarrod Fangman. Traffic investigators determined the at-fault driver was traveling southbound and crossed into the northbound lane. Alcohol was not suspected in that crash either.

State Rep. Todd Hunter is leading a delegation that includes Rep. Denise Villalobos and Senators Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa and Adam Hinojosa to meet with TxDOT on Wednesday.

"It is important to address Hwy 361 now," Hunter told KRIS 6 News.

Rep. Villalobos said Hunter is leading the effort and noted this is not the first time the delegation has met about the highway.

KRIS 6 News will have the latest from that meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!