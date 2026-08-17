Island resident launches petition for Highway 361 safety barriers after deadly week on the road

Three people have died on Highway 361 in just one week, and a 40-year island resident is now pushing for safety improvements after the tragedies hit close to home — his own father was killed on that same stretch of road.

On Friday, a four-vehicle crash near the Mayan Princess and Island Park Estates killed Roberto and Karen Lopez, a married couple who leaves behind 6 children. According to police, a driver rear-ended a southbound vehicle, pushing it into oncoming traffic where it struck 2 northbound cars.

The crash came just 5 days after a head-on collision on the same highway killed 59-year-old Jarrod Fangman in Port Aransas.

David Jensen, who has lived on the island his entire life, says every crash on Highway 361 brings a familiar grief.

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"I've lived on the island my entire life, uh, 40 years... I've traveled this stretch of 361, commuting with my family since I was a child. My father passed away on it in 2003, actually, uh, in Port Aransas in a single-car accident," Jensen said.

"Every time we see or hear of an accident on this stretch of highway, we're immediately concerned that there's a possible fatality involved, and my mind immediately goes to the family of the victim, and knowing that everybody's life has changed at that point. It's never-ending for them," Jensen said.

After Monday's crash, Jensen decided to act.

"I think a lot of people ask the question, when are they gonna do something? I think that question finally changed in my heart to, what can I do? And that's when I decided just to put a petition out and kind of step away from the comments on social media and actually do something that was taking action," Jensen said.

Jensen is asking TxDOT to install physical barriers between opposing lanes now, while the agency's larger widening project remains years away. TxDOT has said construction on the full project won't begin until at least 2030.

"I'd like to see TxDOT be aware of the hazard on this stretch of highway, and I'd like to see a continuous lane separation barrier. I think it would cut down on wrecks, and I think the community is voiced that as well," Jensen said.

State lawmakers are also stepping in. State Rep. Todd Hunter says the full Nueces County legislative delegation will meet with TxDOT Wednesday to discuss the highway.

For Jensen, the fight goes beyond policy.

"I would hope that the memory of my loved ones lived on, and that the tragedy involved with their loss made a change, and that it helped prevent somebody else from being in that position," Jensen said.

Jensen's petition has already collected thousands of signatures. With state lawmakers now weighing in, he believes the community's voice is finally breaking through.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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