Over a dozen drivers arrested over the weekend as CCPD continues 'crackdown on reckless driving'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department spent the weekend cracking down on reckless driving. Between Thursday and Sunday morning, over 15 arrests were made for reckless driving and racing.

According to CCPD, 20-year-old Damion Garrity and 19-year-old Christopher Pena were observed racing their vehicles on Sunday at around 1 a.m. Both drivers were traveling over 100 miles per hour on the 4700 block of Hwy 358 westbound. Garrity and Pena were arrested for racing on the highway and had their vehicles impounded.

22-year-old Matthew Rodriguez and 23-year-old Fabian Estrada were seen racing their vehicles on the 4900 block of Ayers Street and into the residential neighborhood on Sunday at around 2:20 a.m. Rodriguez was arrested for racing on the highway, and his vehicle was impounded. Estrada was arrested for racing and unlawful carrying of a weapon, and his vehicle was impounded.

"During the late hours of Thursday night into Friday morning, and again Friday night, CCPD officers conducted numerous traffic stops that resulted in multiple arrests for reckless driving and racing on the highway," stated CCPD in the blotter.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, 24-year-old Elijah Copeland was arrested for reckless driving after he was seen driving over 95mph in the 4300 block of Hwy 358 eastbound.

24-year-old Anthony Armstrong was arrested for reckless driving after he was seen driving over 100mph at the 4000 block of Hwy 358 eastbound at around 10:58 p.m. on Thursday night.

19-year-old Jacob Valdez was arrested for reckless driving at around 11:39 p.m. on Thursday after police spotted him driving over 90mph at the 4000 block of Hwy 358 westbound.

"At around 12:30 am on Friday morning, 33-year-old Ryan Cabello and 34-year-old Anthony Gutierrez were arrested for racing on highway after they were observed racing each other on the 4300 block of S. Padre Island Drive, both driving over 90mph on the feeder road. Cabello was additionally charged with possession of marijuana," stated CCPD in a blotter post.

38-year-old Miguel Perez was arrested for reckless driving after he was seen driving over 100mph on Hwy 358 eastbound at Everhart around 9:50 p.m. on Friday night

20-year-old Joel Silva was arrested for reckless driving after he was observed driving over 100mph on the 4000 block of Hwy 358 eastbound at 10:50 p.m. on Friday night.

"At around 11:40 p.m. on Friday night, 29-year-old Khrystal Garcia was arrested for reckless driving after she was observed driving over 100mph at the 4300 block of Hwy 358 eastbound. She was additionally charged with abandon/endanger child-criminal negligence after two young children were located inside of her vehicle during the traffic stop," added CCPD.

Police say the front seat passenger, 31-year-old Celestino Ramirez, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, and possession of marijuana.

The majority of the drivers were arrested on the highway on SPID (Hwy 358).

