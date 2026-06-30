Nueces County sheriff adds child exploitation reporting tool to office app after fire captain's arrest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office has added a direct link to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline on its mobile app, Sheriff J.C. Hooper said.

The addition follows KRIS 6 News reporting on the arrest of former Nueces County Emergency Services District 2 fire captain Jesse Gil III.

Gil, 46, was booked into the Nueces County Jail on June 16, 2026, charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography, a second-degree felony. He was terminated from the fire department the following day for unauthorized use of a department vehicle, a matter the fire chief said was unrelated to the criminal charges.

According to court records cited by KRIS 6 News, a Corpus Christi police officer assigned to a Homeland Security Investigations task force received multiple CyberTipline reports beginning April 14, 2026. The tips flagged a Kik Messenger account linked to 23 files of suspected child sexual abuse material.

Hooper said he decided to add the CyberTipline link to the sheriff's office app after reading KRIS 6 News' coverage of the case, since the tip line was the tool that initially flagged the account tied to Gil.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported receiving 21.3 million CyberTipline reports nationwide in 2025, containing more than 61.8 million images, videos and other files related to suspected child exploitation.

