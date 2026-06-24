Former fire captain charged with child pornography after federal tip leads to Kik account

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A former Corpus Christi fire captain faces a second-degree felony charge after local investigators linked his Kik Messenger account to child sexual abuse material, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KRIS 6 News.

Jesse Gil III, 46, was booked into the Nueces County Jail on June 16, 2026. He is charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography. His bond is set at $100,000.

Gil previously served as a captain for Nueces County Emergency Services District 2 (NCESD 2). Fire Chief Weston Beneda confirmed Gil's employment, saying he was terminated before his arrest for a policy infraction not related to his pending charges. Beneda said he did not have Gil's final date of employment and that the district is cooperating with law enforcement.

KRIS 6 News has submitted a Texas Public Information Act request to the district seeking records reflecting Gil's start date and final date of employment with NCESD 2, any termination letter or separation notice issued to him including any stated reason for termination, and any letters of reprimand or formal written disciplinary notices placed in his personnel file.

How investigators found him

The case began April 14, 2026, when a Corpus Christi police officer assigned to a Homeland Security Investigations task force received multiple tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline. The tips, submitted by Kik, reported that a subscriber had uploaded approximately 23 files of child sexual abuse material to the platform.

The NCMEC CyberTipline is the nation's centralized reporting system for online exploitation of children, through which electronic service providers and the public report suspected abuse material. NCMEC staff review each tip, work to determine a geographic location, and make it available to the appropriate law enforcement agency for investigation.

On April 22, investigators obtained a search warrant for the Kik account and an Instanter subpoena — a court order demanding an immediate response — for the associated IP address. The return on that warrant revealed communications with other users involving the trading of child sexual abuse material. It also contained selfies of an adult male, whom investigators identified through police databases as Gil.

The affidavit states that Gil "intentionally and knowingly committed" the offense and that he posed a danger to minor male children in the Corpus Christi area.

KRIS 6 News asked CCPD if it had identified any victims or believed there were any additional victims. In a written response, CCPD said "this is an active and ongoing investigation and cannot discuss it."

What is Kik, and why does it concern child safety experts?

The Gil case is not the first to put Kik Messenger under law enforcement scrutiny — and it comes at a moment of intensifying national attention on the app.

According to NCMEC's most recent data, in 2025 alone, the CyberTipline received 21.3 million reports containing more than 61.8 million images, videos and other files related to suspected child sexual exploitation.

According to Kik's Community Standards, published on the company's website, the platform is restricted to users 18 and older — "no exceptions" — and the company states it takes the age requirement "very seriously," adding that any violation or suspected violation will result in a banned account. Kik's standards also state the platform has a zero-tolerance policy for child sexual abuse material and will report such instances to NCMEC.

Despite those stated policies, a nonprofit investigation and a sitting U.S. senator say enforcement falls far short.

On June 5, 2026, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation warned that Kik is extremely dangerous for children after a NCOSE researcher created an account posing as a 12-year-old. Within seconds, the account was inundated with sexually abusive messages from strangers. NCOSE found that despite Kik's proclaimed safety changes and 18-and-older policy, the platform has no age verification, still connects users with strangers, its sexual content filters do not work, and does not require a verified email or any verification whatsoever.

NCOSE Executive Director Haley McNamara stated: "Our pressure test of Kik's proclaimed safety changes indicates that the platform fails to protect children and remains a 'predator's paradise.' In fact, this failure reveals that Kik is misleading the public to the direct detriment of children who will inevitably be sexually abused by strangers."

On June 12, 2026, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, sent a formal letter to MediaLab CEO Michael Heyward — Kik's parent company — asking what measures Kik employs to verify users are at least 18 years old, what safeguards prevent adults from engaging in inappropriate conversations with minors, and how many accounts have been terminated for CSAM violations. Blackburn wrote that Kik has "followed a similar playbook as other social media companies: promise safety by design while simultaneously turning a blind eye to — or even allowing — the exploitation and abuse of minors."

A Texas law aimed at the problem — and its legal fight

The Gil case also arrives in the middle of a Texas legal battle over the state's own attempt to address app safety for minors — a fight that went all the way to federal court.

The Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 2420, the App Store Accountability Act, with bipartisan support. According to the complaint filed October 16, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, the law requires proof of age before anyone with a smartphone or tablet can download an app, and requires minors to obtain parental consent for every app and in-app purchase. It also compels app developers to rate the age-appropriateness of their applications.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association — whose members include Google, Apple and Amazon — sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, arguing the law imposed "a broad censorship regime on the entire universe of mobile apps" and violated the First Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued a preliminary injunction blocking the law just days before it was set to take effect on January 1, 2026, finding it likely unconstitutional.

Texas appealed. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit — Circuit Judges Smith, Haynes and Oldham — entered a published order granting the full stay on June 4. The court found that Texas had "made a strong showing that it is likely to succeed on the merits," concluding the district court likely erred in applying strict scrutiny to the law. The Fifth Circuit found the law more likely governs commercial speech, which is subject to the lower standard of intermediate scrutiny. Under that standard, the court found, Texas needed only to show a "reasonable fit" between its goals and methods — not the least restrictive means possible.

The Fifth Circuit also cited child safety directly in its reasoning. The court wrote that "the need to protect children is intensified in the digital world, where app stores have violated existing consumer protection and child privacy laws for years." It cited an amicus brief filed by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation and the Digital Childhood Institute, which documented children being "sextorted, targeted with illegal drugs, contacted by traffickers, exposed to dangerous viral challenges, or encouraged toward self-harm by chatbots, often inside apps that app stores present as appropriate and safe for young teenagers."

What parents can do

The Corpus Christi Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force shares these tips during school presentations and urges parents to take these steps to protect their children online:

