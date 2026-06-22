Former Nueces County fire captain arrested on child pornography charge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A former fire captain has been arrested and charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography, according to Nueces County Sheriff's Office records.

Jesse Gil III, 46, was booked June 16, 2026. He previously served as a captain for Nueces County Emergency Services District 2 (NCESD 2).

NCESD 2 Fire Chief Weston Beneda confirmed Gil's employment and rank, saying he was terminated prior to his arrest "due to a policy infraction, not directly related to his pending charges or arrest."

"We have no further information regarding his arrest or charges. We have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials," Beneda said.

Beneda said he did not have immediate access to Gil's final date of employment.

Court records show the case — filed June 16, 2026, in the 105th District Court — is a second-degree felony.

Gil's bond is set at $100,000.