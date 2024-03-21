Missing man's family sets reward money for his return

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Caleb Harris has been missing since March 4th, and now his parents are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to his safe return. There is a time limit on this reward. The information has to be in by March 31st.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 361-826-2950.

As we have reported, Caleb Harris vanished from his apartment on Ennis Joslin near SPID on March 4th. Since then, he has been the focus of a search by the Corpus Christi Police Department, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Friends, family and volunteers also continue to search for the missing 21-year-old.

Police also ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

Becky Harris

