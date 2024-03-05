Watch Now
CCPD detectives searching for missing TAMUCC student

David Perez [CID]
Posted at 4:21 PM, Mar 05, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department are searching for a missing college student at the Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi.

According to the CCPD Blotter, 21-year-old Caleb Harris was last seen early in the morning on Monday, March 4 near his apartment complex, located in the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin Rd.

His roommates realized later that morning that they couldn't find him, prompting Harris's family to report him as missing.

Caleb Harris is approximately 5 ft. 11 in. tall, weighting about 180 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. He left behind his keys, car and wallet and his phone is turned off.

To assist or pass on any information about the whereabouts of Caleb Harris, please call CCPD at (361) 886-2840 or at (361) 886-2600.

