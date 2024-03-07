Search continues to find 21-year-old TAMUCC student, Caleb Harris

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police and other law enforcement agencies are still looking for 21-year-old Caleb Harris, who has been missing since early morning on Monday.

He was last seen around 3 a.m. near The Cottages at Corpus Christi Apartments at Ennis Joslin Rd. and SPID, where he lived with his roommates. Police said Harris disappeared without his wallet, keys and they also found out that his phone was turned off.

Throughout the day on Thursday, CCPD, Texas Search and Rescue, the Coast Guard and local dive teams worked to find the Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi student. Friends and family also joined the search to find Harris.

CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras said his team has all hand on deck to bring Harris home safely.

"We're using the cadets that we have currently in the academy to physically get their boots on the ground and canvas the adjacent fields, the drainage ditches, areas like that," Contreras said. "Right now as of early afternoon, we don't have any updates, but we're really working hard to find him."

Later in the afternoon, KRIS 6 News reporter Alexis Scott, spoke with Harris' father, Randy, who lives in New Braunfels. Randy said he recently spoke to his son on Sunday night and heard that he was missing on Monday after receiving a call from Harris' roommate.

Randy ensured that this is a complete shock to friends and family and this is not like Harris to disappear.

"He's just a normal kid with a normal routine," Randy said. "He planning on school the next day. Going to go fishing the next afternoon. He even texted me pictures of lures and fish that he planned on catching the next day, so I have no idea what happened. We're looking."

Hampton McCullum has been friends with Harris since high school. He also joined in on the search and said that learning of Harris disappearance has not been easy for him.

"Ever since he's been gone that's been all I've been thinking about. It's kept me up," McCollum said. "He's such a happy person. He loves people. He loves fishing, that's the thing that he loves the most. This is the most important thing right now [to find him]."

Other friends added that finding him is the most important thing on their minds, but it's been a challenge to continue with daily activities.

"I cannot think about anything else and I haven't been able to do anything else," Friend Emily Arp said. "I literally have only been to put my time into this because he is so loved. I couldn't even imagine something else going on because everyone loved him. He didn't have any enemies. We just want Caleb to come home. This is so weird."

Police have not given any information on whether anyone else is involved. As of Thursday evening, there were no further updates regarding Harris' whereabouts.

If anyone know details about where he may be, call CCPD or (361) 886-2840.

