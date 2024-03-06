Family, friends form search party for missing 21-year-old TAMUCC student

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The search continues for 21-year-old Caleb Harris, who was last seen near his apartment complex close to Ennis Joslin and SPID around 3 a.m. on Monday, March 4.

Family, friends, and classmates of Caleb Harris gathered near the Cottages, an off-campus student housing apartment complex, to comb the area for any signs of Harris on Wednesday morning.

KRIS 6 News Anchor Javier Guerra spoke with Caleb's father and said he spoke with Caleb on Sunday evening and learned about his plans to go fishing and attend his classes at the University the next day.

According to CCPD, Harris is originally from the New Braunfels area but currently attends Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Investigators say there are no new leads in his disappearance. However, CCPD's mobile command center was located near a giant field on Ennis Joslin and SPID on March 6, gathering any new evidence they could find.

Caleb is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Caleb left behind his keys, vehicle, and wallet. Caleb did have his phone with him, but it is now turned off.

If you have any information that may assist Investigators or know the whereabouts of Caleb Harris, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.

