Location announced for President Trump’s Corpus Christi midterm rally

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — President Donald Trump is heading to Corpus Christi Tuesday for a midterm rally ahead of the November election.

The rally will take place Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 990 E. Port Ave. in Corpus Christi.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m., with Trump scheduled to begin his remarks at 2 p.m.

The official event page says those interested in attending must register for the event. Registration is limited to a maximum of four tickets per signup, and attendees must verify their registration by phone. [events.gop.com]

Trump's visit to Corpus Christi comes as he campaigns ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

KRIS 6 News will continue to follow the president's visit and provide updates ahead of Tuesday's rally.

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