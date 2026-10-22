President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The top two leaders of the United States are coming to Corpus Christi next week.

Initially, President Donald Trump had plans to visit Waco, Texas, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, as part of last-minute campaigns leading to the midterm elections.

Political consultant Joseph Ramirez tells KRIS 6 News that the President is now coming to Corpus Christi on Tuesday instead.

There's no word yet on where the President will be.

Ramirez also said Vice President J.D. Vance will be in town on Thursday for an event at the Omni Hotel.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m., with the event expected to kick off at 12:30 p.m. President Trump scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

Those looking to attend President Trump's rally can register here.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information is released.

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