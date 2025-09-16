Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Harte Public Library expands hours following city-district negotiations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Janet F. Harte Public Library in Flour Bluff has expanded its operating hours following successful negotiations between the city and school district after community input.

The library, located on the Flour Bluff High School campus, increased its weekly hours of operation from 28 to 40 hours. The new schedule went into effect Monday.

As KRIS 6 news first reported, the library previously had to cut its hours of operation due to state rules that require public schools to limit access to their campuses.

Following a town hall meeting with residents, the city and the district worked out the new schedule that allows for the expanded hours.

