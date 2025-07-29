Corpus Christi library to reduce hours at school campus location for student safety measures

Corpus Christi's Janet F. Harte Library will significantly reduce public access hours starting August 11 to enhance student safety at Flour Bluff High School where the library is located.

The library's weekly operating hours for public patrons will decrease from 44 to 24 hours as part of a joint agreement between the City of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff Independent School District.

The changes comply with Texas Education Code 61.1031, which establishes safety and security requirements for schools.

Under the new schedule, weekday access for public patrons will be limited to evening hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., while Saturday hours will expand to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The library, located at 2629 Waldron Road in City Council District 4, serves both FBISD students during school hours and city library patrons in the same facility.

"The established and continued 25-year partnership between the City and FBISD has been mutually beneficial," city officials said. "Both entities are dedicated to enforcing enhanced safety and security protocols."

Officials emphasized these measures are vital to ensure student and staff safety while promoting a secure learning environment.

Patrons needing library services outside the updated hours can visit alternative locations including Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library at 5930 Brockhampton Street or Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library at 1230 Carmel Parkway.

