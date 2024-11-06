NEW BAND DIRECTOR: Flour Bluff Hornet Band has new leader

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Flour Bluff Hornet Band students have a new head band director.

Flour Bluff High School sent a notice to band parents Tuesday notifying them of that change.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, an ineligible student competed in the Region 15 5A marching competition in October.

While the band had advanced to a competition in Cedar Park, they were disqualified from competing due to that academic infraction.

According to the notice sent to parents, Flour Bluff Independent School District Fine Arts Director Elizabeth Ortega-Ruiz will assume head band director duties, effective immediately.

The former head band director has been transferred to an assistant position, effective immediately, according to a district spokesperson.

The district said that they will provide no further comment given it is a personnel matter.

