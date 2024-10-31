Flour Bluff parent and FBISD interview about recent Flour Bluff High School Band UIL disqualification

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 first told you about Flour Bluff High School's Band being disqualified from advancing in its UIL competition a week ago.

He spoke with one band parent, Jesse Garcia, who was at the first school board meeting since this all happened.

"He's [Garcia's son] been in band going on 3 years now," he said.

Tony Jaramillo

"He's sad, he was devastated about it. He's put in a lot of hard work, a lot of practices. He was excited, and it didn't happen, it fell through," he said.

Garcia added, "I went in there and briefly spoke about the board taking a vote of confidence and maybe replacing whoever is responsible for that oversight."

Something FBISD's Superintendent, Chris Steinbruck, said they were still investigating.

"I want to note that as soon as we determine or find an error was made, like in Flour Bluff, we believe in integrity, honesty, and admitting we made a mistake."

Garcia also told Tony Jaramillo he believes this isn’t the first time this has happened.

When asked if this is the second time in four years, Steinbruck replied, "We're still investigating. I'm still continuing to look into that."

Tony Jaramillo

The superintendent added that the district understands the band's disqualification caused a lot of pain and had a message for the band community.

"They put in so much work, and it breaks our heart that they weren't able to compete. But rest assured, I want our band community to know that we are taking this very seriously. We are gathering all the facts to make sure we make the best decision moving forward," said Steinbruck.

Tony Jaramillo asked the district if they are considering a personnel change amidst the recent disqualification, but he said the district could not comment on personnel matters. We’ll be sure to keep you updated.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.