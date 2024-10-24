INELIGIBLE STUDENT: Flour Bluff Hornet Band will not advance in UIL

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A discovery that an ineligible student participated in a UIL competition on Saturday means that the Flour Bluff Hornet Band will not advance.

Last week, students celebrated the band's advancement in the Region 15 5A marching competition.

The band's score earned them a spot in the upcoming competition in Cedar Park.

However, the district later learned that an ineligible student had competed in Saturday's competition.

Flour Bluff ISD

In a statement from Flour Bluff Independent School District Chris Steinbruck, he said, "It has come to our attention that an academic infraction occurred at a recent performance that was a direct violation of eligibility policy. As a result of this oversight and in accordance with competition regulations, our band must forfeit its advancement to the Area Competition. Upon discovery of this incident, FBISD staff immediately self-reported this to the administration and UIL. Flour Bluff ISD takes this matter very seriously and we are committed to upholding the integrity of UIL rules and regulations.

Flour Bluff ISD is currently conducting a thorough review to understand how this situation occurred and to ensure that such an oversight does not happen again. Flour Bluff ISD deeply regrets the impact that this will have on our talented and hard-working students and staff. Our band community has put in countless hours of practice and dedication, and we share in the frustration this brings.

Flour Bluff ISD is dedicated to supporting our students and will take the necessary steps to reinforce our policies and practices regarding eligibility. We appreciate the understanding of our community as we work through this matter.

Thank you for your continued support."

