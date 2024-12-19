FACING DANGER: DPS stops nearly 64,000 drivers as part of its Harbor Bridge operation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In the last 21 months, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers have stopped 21 wrong-way drivers attempting to enter the Harbor Bridge.

DPS began its Harbor Bridge operations, which included continuous patrolling of the bridge and US-181, on March 11, 2023.

Since that date, troopers have stopped nearly 64,000 drivers and made 598 DWI arrests and 773 narcotics arrests.

KRIS 6 News began investigating these crashes in November 2022, and that investigation revealed at least eight people had died due to wrong-way drivers.

In an exclusive interview with KRIS 6 News in March 2023, Governor Greg Abbott called for action and said current attempts by the Texas Department of Transportation were "inadequate."

This call to action resulted in the permanent closure of two exits and another exit remains temporarily closed. A DPS trooper is stationed at the fourth exit, around the clock.

MORE: Watch Facing Danger Part One

MORE: Watch Facing Danger Part Two

Since March 2023, nearly 25,000 citations have been issued, according to a DPS release.

"These numbers reflect the hard work and dedication of the Troopers assigned to the 11 counties of the Corpus District. While these numbers are only from the Harbor Bridge Operation, they represent the work ethic and commitment to the safety our Troopers and employees have for their fellow Texans traveling through the Coastal Bend as we head into the holiday travel period," said Harold Mallory, Public Information Officer for DPS, in a statement.

BY THE NUMBERS

Traffic Stops: 63,960

Warnings: 68,575 (multiple warnings may have been issued to the same driver)

DWI Arrests: 598

Narcotics Arrests: 773

Wrong-Way Drivers Stopped: 21

Citations: 24,826

Speed Citations: 6,953

Seatbelt Citations: 805

Motorist Assists: 452