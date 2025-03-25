Dr. Melissa Draper joins local animal welfare organization in new role

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After 12 years as the City of Corpus Christi's veterinarian, Dr. Melissa Draper has accepted a part-time position with People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC).

Draper's move comes on the heels of her resignation from the city's Animal Care Services, a position she has held since 2012. She will now support PAAC's high-volume clinic and community programs, bringing over two decades of veterinary expertise from her work in municipal animal care.

In a news release, PAAC said it has finalized plans for a new facility on Bear Lane and is launching a "capital campaign to raise $6 million to build a state-of-the-art veterinary clinic and community outreach center that will serve all of South Texas."

"We are incredibly excited about this next chapter," said Cheryl Martinez, President of PAAC. "Dr. Draper has been a leader in animal welfare across Texas, and her experience will be key as we grow our impact and continue breaking down barriers to care for pets and the people who love them."

With a career spanning municipal veterinary services in both Corpus Christi and San Antonio, Draper brings unique insights to her new role. She previously served as Chief Veterinarian for San Antonio Animal Care Services from 2007 to 2011 before joining the Corpus Christi team.

Meanwhile, the City of Corpus Christi confirmed Draper's departure, noting they will use a recruiter to find a replacement and are engaging private sector veterinarians to maintain service continuity.

City officials provided a brief statement, saying only that Draper has resigned, and a memo revealed her last day will be Friday, April 4. The city acknowledged the challenges of recruiting in a limited nationwide pool of licensed veterinarians.

Draper's transition comes during a period of transition for Corpus Christi's Animal Care Services, which recently saw the resignation of Director Kathleen Chapa.

