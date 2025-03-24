Corpus Christi city veterinarian resigns, second high-level departure in a week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dr. Melissa Draper has resigned from her position as the City of Corpus Christi's veterinarian, marking the second high-profile departure at Animal Care Services in less than a week.

Draper, who has served the city for 12 years, submitted her resignation Sunday night. Her previous experience includes serving as Chief Veterinarian for San Antonio Animal Care Services from 2007 to 2011.

This comes on the heels of last week's resignation of Kathleen Chapa, the Animal Care Services Director, who requested a voluntary demotion. The city has stated that Chapa will continue to serve until a replacement is appointed.

Cheryl Martinez, president of People Assisting Animal Control, expressed serious concerns about the ongoing situation. In an email to the City Council, Martinez called Draper's resignation "a significant loss that could have been avoided" and highlighted the veterinarian's "exceptional knowledge, compassion, and professionalism."

KRIS 6 News asked the city to tell us how this leadership change will impact Animal Care Services operations, given she is the city's only veterinarian.

The city did not address that question, but rather sent this written statement, "Melissa Draper has resigned from the City of Corpus Christi. The City is unable to comment further on this personnel matter."

The city also did not address whether the resignation was effective immediately, or has a transition period.

