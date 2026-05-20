Free Memorial Day concert, car show set for T-Heads on May 23

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi will perform a free, live patriotic music concert on Saturday, May 23, from 2–3 p.m. at T-Heads, located at 600 Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi.

The event is open to the public and is intended to honor those who died in military service to the United States.

The band is made up of military veterans representing various branches of the armed forces. Members wear matching green shirts during performances.

Classic car owners are encouraged to bring their vehicles to the event. A display of classic "Bombita" cars will be on site. Photo opportunities will be available for veterans, active military personnel, and their families alongside the vehicles.

A donation box will be on site for those who wish to support the band. The organization relies on community donations to fund its operations.

"Come by and take some pictures, it will be our honor!" the band said.

Those unable to attend but wishing to donate can do so online at paypal.me/veteransbandcctx.

Veterans Band of Corpus Christi

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