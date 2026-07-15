Corpus Christi man facing child pornography charges dies; cause of death pending

Benjamin Thomas Milfelt, a 42-year-old Corpus Christi man who was facing child pornography charges, died on July 14, 2026. The cause of death is currently listed as pending, according to authorities.

Milfelt, who had been out on bond since his arrest in April 2026, was found to have died on Monday. Family members have been notified, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.

Background

Milfelt made headlines earlier this year when he was arrested on child pornography charges following a joint investigation by the Corpus Christi Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

On April 23, 2026, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Milfelt's home on Outreau Drive. According to arrest reports, investigators discovered multiple electronic devices containing illegal images and videos depicting minors between the ages of 10 and 14.

At the time of his arrest, Milfelt was serving as both a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) board member and a volunteer with the WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) program at Mireles Elementary School. The national program brings fathers, grandfathers, and other male role models into schools to volunteer and serve as positive influences for students.

Legal Proceedings

Following his arrest, Milfelt was released on a $25,000 bond with strict conditions that included wearing a communications monitoring device and being prohibited from contact with children under 17 years old. Court records show that his attorney had requested modifications to his release conditions, including permission to visit with his own children and to travel outside Nueces County.

In at least one court hearing, a judge denied a request for Milfelt to visit local beaches, citing concerns about potential exposure to children.

Community Impact

The Corpus Christi Independent School District had previously confirmed Milfelt's volunteer status and issued communications to parents following his arrest. The case highlighted ongoing concerns about background screening processes for school volunteers and the vulnerability of children in educational settings.

The investigation into Milfelt's death remains ongoing, with preliminary findings still pending from the medical examiner's office.

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