Mireles Elementary parent volunteer arrested on child pornography charges

A 42-year-old man who volunteered at Mireles Elementary has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the arrest report obtained by KRIS 6 News, officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department and agents with Homeland Security executed a warrant at Benjamin Thomas Milfelt's home on Outreau Drive on Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, they found Milfelt in his driveway. During a search of his pickup, investigators found two cell phones. According to the arrest report, one cell phone contained several videos and images of child pornography. The videos showed both females and males between the ages of 10 to 14 years of age, nude and performing sexual activities.

Officers arrested Milfelt and charged him with possession of child pornography. His bond has been set at $25,000.

When I called the Nueces County Sheriff's Office just before noon, a jail clerk confirmed that Milfelt was in the process of bonding out.

Milfelt is a member of Mireles Elementary's WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) team. WATCH D.O.G.S. is part of a national education initiative that brings fathers, grandfathers, and other male role models into school to volunteer.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News Benjamin Milfelt was a volunteer at Mireles Elementary School on the city's southside.

We've reached out to Corpus Christi ISD to find out if he is still a member of their WATCH D.O.G.S. program and what kind of background check was done prior to his joining.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as soon as it's released.

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