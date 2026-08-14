CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District scored an 83 out of 100 on the 2026 Texas Education Agency accountability ratings, earning a B grade and continuing a two-year upward climb after hitting a low of 75 in 2024.

CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said the district's growth is a reflection of the work done by teachers and students across its more than 30,000 students.

Corpus Christi ISD earns B rating from TEA, superintendent eyes path to A grade

"Right now though, we're proud that we've been able to move our district to a B, very excited about that considering that we're 30,000+ students, that's a lot harder than a smaller district. and just proud of our teachers and students for the job that they've done across the district with everybody slowly moving up each year," Hernandez said.

Results across individual schools were mixed. 7 schools earned A ratings, including Veterans Memorial High School for the second straight year. 25 schools received B grades, while 8 schools received C grades. Three schools — Driscoll Middle School, Gibson Elementary, and Martin Middle School — received D ratings.

Hernandez said the district takes an intentional approach to improvement, analyzing data and targeting problem areas while sustaining strong performance elsewhere.

"One of the things we do every year is we really study and break down the data as to why we came out where we did, and then address those issues very intentional about it. We always come up with a district word and that was our word, intentional, so you have to be laser focused where are we struggling, but yet at the same time keep your strong areas moving forward," Hernandez said.

The district serves nearly 32,000 students with a student-to-teacher ratio of 15 to 1. Attendance sits at 91%, but chronic absenteeism remains a challenge at 30%. Hernandez said teacher shortages in some areas also affected ratings.

"What stood out the most is where we were impacted, where schools just couldn't find a teacher in a particular area, and that just shows you the importance of having teachers hired. Substitutes do a wonderful job, but compared to a certified teacher who knows the content very well, we have to get those teachers in those classrooms to help better results," Hernandez said.

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