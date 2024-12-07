CHARGED: Former CCISD police officer accused of planting evidence

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A former Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Officer has been arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and official oppression.

Andrew Gonzalez is in custody at the Nueces County Jail. It is the second arrest related to an incident that is alleged to have taken place at Hamlin Middle School in March 2023.

As KRIS 6 News reported, former Hamlin Middle School assistant principal Amanda Corona was arrested and is also charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and official oppression.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KRIS 6 News, Corona is accused of planting a marijuana vape pen in a student's backpack in March 2023. That affidavit also names Gonzalez.

As KRIS 6 News first reported, during a backpack search last year a vape pen was found behind a cabinet in a classroom at the middle school. During this search, a student's cell phone was recording audio.

In that recording, Corona can be heard telling Gonzalez to place that vape pen in a student's bag. That student was then questioned by school officials and eventually suspended.

A sergeant with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office began investigating that incident in March of last year.

Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper told KRIS 6 News that the sheriff's office then turned the investigation over to the Texas Rangers.

According to the arrest affidavit, "The audio recording recorded a conversation between Andrew Gonzalez and Amanda Corona talking about a vape pen they found behind a filing cabinet in the classroom that contained THC wax (marijuana). Both Andrew Gonzalez and Amanda Corona agreed to falsely accuse Hamlin Middle School student (redacted) of being in possession of the vape pen placing it into his backpack. (Redacted) received discipline by the school for the false accusation."

According to the arrest affidavit, that same vape pen was placed in another student's binder, and he was disciplined by the school.

A third student was also disciplined, after Corona and Gonzalez stated two students accused that student of owning the vape pen, according to the affidavit.

In a statement previously provided to KRIS 6 News by the district, CCISD wrote:

"CCISD acts immediately to investigate any allegations of wrongdoing, a process which can include placing employees on administrative leave with pay.

In March 2023, school administration took swift action to launch an investigation into the allegations at Hamlin. While we cannot share details of personnel actions or investigations, we can confirm Ms. Corona was on administrative leave starting in March 2023 and has not been employed at CCISD since August 2023. The officer has not been employed at CCISD since March 2023.

We respectfully refer any additional questions to local law enforcement."

Records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement reveal Gonzalez has not been employed by the district since March 9, 2023. Following his separation from the district he was employed by the Kirby Police Department until March 1, 2024.

He has also previously been a jailer with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office and employed at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi as a peace officer.

Gonzalez is not currently employed as a peace officer within the state of Texas.

Corona is currently employed as an English teacher at the Robstown Independent School District. The district told KRIS 6 News that she is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Following Corona's arrest, KRIS 6 News spoke with the student's mother, Yvonne Gatica.

She said before this incident, she believed school staff when they would call her, but that trust has been shattered.

"I'm mad, you know, mad that you did this to my son. But you ruined the trust that I had for the teachers, for the principals, for the vice principals. So, now when something happens, I'm not so quick to believe them," Gatica said. "You should be able to trust the educators, right?"

