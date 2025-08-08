Cell phone ban raises questions for Corpus Christi ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District students will face new restrictions when they return to class this year as district officials have approved a ban on cell phones during school hours.

The decision came after extensive discussion among CCISD board members during their regular board meeting on June.28th.

However, questions still remain about implementation, consequences and exceptions to the new policy. CCISD board members will discuss these details on Monday, August.11th with the goal of establishing a clear policy which will be included in the student code of conduct.

The decision comes after Texas House Bill 1481 required all school districts in the state to prohibit K through 12th grade students from using cell phones, text messaging devices, laptops and tablets during school hours.