CCISD enrollment drops by nearly 10% over five years, data shows

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As Corpus Christi Independent School District considers closing seven schools to address a budget crisis, data from the Texas Education Agency and district reports reveal the district lost more than 3,500 students between 2019 and 2023 — though the most recent district data suggests enrollment may be stabilizing.

Since 2019, CCISD enrollment peaked at 36,618 students during the 2019-2020 school year but declined to 33,063 by 2023-2024, according to the most recent data available from the Texas Education Agency.

That represents a loss of 3,555 students, or nearly 10%, over that five-year period.

However, according to CCISD's 2023-2024 Annual District Report, enrollment appears to be rebounding. The district's October 2024 snapshot shows 33,127 students enrolled — an increase of 64 students compared to the October 2023 snapshot of 33,063. This marks the first year-over-year increase since the pandemic.

The steepest drop occurred between 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, when enrollment plummeted by more than 2,100 students — falling from 36,618 to 34,511, according to district data. The decline coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted education nationwide and led many families to explore alternative schooling options.

Following that initial sharp decline, TEA data shows the district continued to lose students:

• 2020-2021: 34,511 students

• 2021-2022: 33,175 students

• 2022-2023: 33,387 students (a slight uptick of 212 students)

• 2023-2024: 33,063 students (a decline of 324 students)

• 2024-2025: 33,127 students (an increase of 64 students, per district snapshot data)

This week the district announced it was considering closing seven schools to help address aging facilities and a $27.5 million budget shortfall, according to a letter sent to families and staff on Thursday.

The seven schools under consideration for closure date from the 1940s through the 1970s.

“We understand our schools are home to cherished memories and traditions. While we will continue to honor the past, we must take a clear-eyed look at our current situation and work together as a community to find solutions that best meet the needs of our students as well as ensure the district’s financial stability for years to come.," CCISD superintendent Roland Hernandez wrote in a letter to families and staff.

The elementary schools being considered for closure are:

• Fannin Elementary School (built 1948)

• Kostoryz Elementary School (built 1965)

• Sanders Elementary School (built 1969)

• Travis Elementary School (built 1944)

The middle schools under consideration are:

• Browne Middle School (built 1964)

• Haas Middle School (built 1968)

• Martin Middle School (built 1970)

The district plans to hold community meetings in December and early January to gather input from staff, families, and community members before making any final decisions. The meeting schedule will be released during the first week of December.

No board action was taken during this week's workshop, and Superintendent Hernandez has indicated that no decisions will be made at the December 8 board meeting.

If closures move forward, affected students would be redistributed to nearby campuses beginning in August 2026. District officials have emphasized that employees in good standing at affected schools would continue to have employment opportunities within CCISD.

Community members can provide feedback by texting (361) 600-3691 or emailing ccisd.tx@k12-lets-talk.com. Additional materials and presentations are available on the district's website at ccisd.us.

