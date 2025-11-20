Corpus Christi ISD considers closing 7 schools to address $27.5 million budget deficit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is exploring the closure of seven schools to help address aging facilities and a significant budget shortfall, according to a letter sent to families and staff Wednesday.

Superintendent Roland Hernandez announced that the district's Board of Trustees discussed potential school consolidations during a workshop to tackle the district's $27.5 million budget deficit and deteriorating school buildings.

The schools under consideration for closure beginning in August 2026 include four elementary schools and three middle schools, some dating back to the 1940s.

"We understand our schools are home to cherished memories and traditions," Hernandez said. "While we will continue to honor the past, we must take a clear-eyed look at our current situation and work together as a community to find solutions that best meet the needs of our students as well as ensure the district's financial stability for years to come."

The elementary schools being considered for closure are Fannin Elementary School, built in 1948; Kostoryz Elementary School, built in 1965; Sanders Elementary School, built in 1969; and Travis Elementary School, built in 1944.

Students from these schools would be redistributed to nearby campuses beginning Aug. 2026.

Fannin students would be rezoned to Berlanga, Garcia and Hicks elementary schools.

Kostoryz and Sanders students would attend Dawson, Galvan, Los Encinos and Yeager elementary schools.

Travis students would be rezoned to Allen, Houston, Shaw and Zavala elementary schools.

The three middle schools under consideration are Browne Middle School, built in 1964; Haas Middle School, built in 1968; and Martin Middle School, built in 1970.

Browne and Haas Middle School students would be rezoned to Adkins, Grant and Hamlin middle schools beginning Aug. 2026.

Martin Middle School students would attend Cunningham and Driscoll middle schools beginning Aug. 2026.

No board action was taken during the workshop, and no decisions will be made at the Dec. 8 board meeting, according to the superintendent's letter.

The district plans to hold community meetings in December and early January to gather input from staff, families and community members. The meeting schedule will be released during the first week of December.

Hernandez emphasized that employees in good standing at affected schools would continue to have opportunities for employment within the district if closures move forward. CCISD serves as the area's largest employer.

Community members can provide feedback by texting (361) 600-3691 or emailing ccisd.tx@k12-lets-talk.com. Additional materials and presentations from the process will be available on the district's website at ccisd.us.

The workshop recording is available for viewing on the district's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.