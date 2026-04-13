CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — New businesses will soon be opening in Calallen as part of a new retail development center, and neighbors are already reacting to the construction projects coming to the area.

"I think it's great for the community," Calallen resident Alex Bayarena said. "I think it's long overdue and I'm very glad that they're coming."

Residents share excitement over major commercial development project in Calallen

The list includes Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, and an Academy Outdoors.

For Calallen realtor Cathy Geary, part of Keller Williams Coastal Bend’s All Starrs Team, this is a game-changer.

"I know that some people want to try and keep it that smaller, you know, small town feel," Geary said. "However, those types of businesses that come in, they not only give us job growth, they give us the taxation, they also bring in the need for more housing."

Even neighbors in surrounding areas like Robstown are just as excited for what it will bring.

"Calallen is up and coming, and Robstown needs some help, so hopefully bring in people to live there, make it a little bit of a nicer area," Robstown resident Nicole Schultz said.

The new retail development center will be located at 3601 IH 69 Access Road, at the northwest corner of Interstate Highway 69 and County Road 52. It is a spot that could bring increased traffic congestion and has already raised concerns among residents.

With this in mind, Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina reached out to Corpus Christi Council Member District 1 Everett Roy. He said TxDOT is responsible for Northwest Boulevard and Leopard, and there is a plan to expand 624. However, the main concern is County Road 52.

"That street is right now, has some residential development going on, but we need to work on that street, and I've been talking to Mike Pusley, who is the county commissioner, and maybe working together and seeing what we can do to expand that street," Roy said.

Neighbors said they hope to see the area continue to grow with even more additions.

"I was hoping that they would put one of those big HEBs there… Target would be nice if HEB doesn't do it," Bayarena said.

"Just kid, family, friendly places would be pretty nice to see," Schultz said.

The Academy Outdoors has started construction, but Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse are expected to start building by the end of May.

