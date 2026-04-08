A new Olive Garden restaurant is joining a major commercial development project coming to the Calallen area

A new Olive Garden is coming to the Calallen area as part of a larger commercial development that will also feature a Longhorn Steakhouse and an Academy Sports & Outdoors. The new 7,828-square-foot restaurant will be located at 3601 IH 69 Access Road, sitting on a 25.34-acre site that has remained vacant since it was annexed by Corpus Christi in 1995.

Construction on the $3,166,000 Olive Garden project is scheduled to begin on June 1, 2026, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 5, 2027. The property, part of the Nemec Towne Center Phase 2, was rezoned to a general commercial district in February 2025 to allow for retail and restaurant development instead of residential homes near the freeway.

"This is really important because everybody talks about the Southside, London and some of the other areas, but this is going to be a great win for the Northwest," City Councilman Everett Roy said.

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