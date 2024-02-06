Business is booming in Calallen

New businesses coming to the area

New developments are popping up left and right in northwest Corpus Christ, especially in the Calallen neighborhood.

As residents drive through the area, they can see coming soon and for sale signs on every side of northwest boulevard and neighboring streets.

The shell of new places are coming together as workers are continuing construction for businesses to open later this year.

Some of the new businesses coming to the area include chains like:



IHOP

Wendy's (multiple locations)

James Avery

Dollar General

Pilot & Valero gas stations

Two shopping centers

Carwashes



Local spots that will be opening up are:

People's Restaurant

Chops & Eggs

Mike Cotten's Barbecue

Railroad Seafood

Many Calallen residents have went to social media and have voiced their opinions on the new places they are seeing and have mixed emotions.

On Facebook, while some are excited about the newfound growth, others are worried that this will cause more traffic and problems for the community.

For some, the main question they are asking is why this area? Why is it happening now?

Local business owners like Ruben Barrera, President of the Northwest Business Association, said that he's foreseen the growth of Calallen coming a while ago.

"For the last few years, we could feel the energy coming in this direction when it comes to new businesses, people moving to this area. I think families want a great place to live and I think this is an area where we're seeing a lot of traction and a lot of investment. If I just threw a number out, I'm probably seeing over $50 million dollars invested here in new businesses."

Barrera said that the growth will give the city the tax dollars that it can use to invest into improving the community. He encourages the community to look at things from a different perspective.

"I don't know what lens people want to look through, but I'll tell you what there's a lot of opportunity for people to grow their families, businesses and you just can't beat that."

As things materialize, we'll keep you guys updated as new retail stores, restaurants, gas stations and more open their doors to the public.

