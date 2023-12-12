James Avery planning to open store in Calallen

Calallen, get ready! James Avery store is opening its latest store in your area.

According to James Avery Artisan Jewelry's Marketing Communications Specialist Breanna Larsen, James Avery plans to open its next store in the Five Points Shopping Center at 4101 IH-69 Access Road, Suite B1. The 2600-square-foot store will open in late March 2024 and is currently looking for a store manager. The store plans to hire store associates in January and February 2024.

Those interested in applying can do so by going to James Avery Artisan Jewelry's website and going to their Careers page[jamesavery.com].

James Avery Artisan Jewelry was founded in Kerrville in 1954 by James Avery himself. It offers finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women and has a couple of stores in the Coastal Bend, including a store in Corpus Christi's Moore Plaza, inside Dillard's at La Palmera, and at the HEB in Portland on the 1600 block of Wildcat Drive. It also has a 41,2000 square foot manufacturing facility on Junior Beck Drive on the city's westside.