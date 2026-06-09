CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A field in the Calallen area could become the site of one of the largest AI data centers in the region, and neighbors who live just feet from the proposed property are raising questions about what it could mean for their community.

Troy Sample and Tricia Munoz, both Calallen residents, say noise is among their biggest concerns. Data centers are known for the constant hum generated by their cooling systems.

Calallen residents worry proposed Hut 8 AI data center will bring noise and strain the power grid

"I'm concerned about noise issues, the water issues, the power grid issues. I've heard they draw a lot of power," Sample said.

Munoz said she previously moved away from a community with data centers, in part to escape those impacts. She said having one nearby could create challenges while she works from home.

"Having the obnoxious noises in the background that are out of my control, that's something my employers definitely would not be happy about," Munoz said.

For Sample, the concern goes beyond the data center itself. After living in Calallen for more than 30 years, he said he is already familiar with industrial noise in the area and worries another facility could make it worse.

"Not particularly excited about it. I'm not going to be able to move. My house is paid off. I'm here forever," Sample said.

Hut 8 told KRIS 6 the facility would source its own water, work with electric providers to limit impacts on the power grid, and create minimal noise disruptions.

Both residents pushed back on those assurances.

"I don't believe it," Sample said.

"No, I disagree with those statements. Unless it's in writing, it doesn't happen," Munoz said.

Neighbors say they still have questions about how the project could affect their community and why the proposed facility is being planned so close to their homes. Munoz also worries the project could open the door for additional data centers in the future.

"Once they put one in, they're going to keep coming in," Munoz said.

Hut 8 officials say they plan to hold a community information session as the project progresses.

