Beacon Point AI: Massive data center planned for Nueces County

Miami, Florida-based Hut 8 Corporation is a digital infrastructure company that made its name in cryptocurrency mining and plans to build what it says will be the most compute-dense data center in the nation in Nueces County, Texas.

The project, dubbed Beacon Point AI Data Center Campus, would deliver 352 megawatts of critical IT capacity under a single roof. If completed, it could surpass even Hut 8's own Louisiana facility in scale and computing power.

"It's going to be the most dense, the most compute power under one roof, bigger than our Louisiana site," said Hailey Miller, Hut 8's senior director of regulatory and government affairs. "Everything's bigger in Texas."

From Bitcoin to AI

Hut 8, founded in Canada and headquartered in Miami, was once best known for operating large-scale Bitcoin mining farms. But in recent years, Miller said, that focus has shifted.

"Hut 8 is a large-scale digital infrastructure company. We own and operate power and digital infrastructure across the United States — and we are excited to be looking at Nueces County for our next project," she said. The company spun off its American Bitcoin Corp. business and repositioned the Beacon Point AI Data Center Campus project as an AI data hub. Miller explained this was part of a deliberate pivot to advanced compute services.

"Hut's really focused in on AI and data centers more specifically in the last few years," she said.

Stage 3 drought and water questions

The announcement comes as Nueces County sits under stage 3 water restrictions, edging toward the most severe "stage 1" emergency. Local leaders have warned that by December the region could struggle to meet water demand.

I pressed Miller on whether a facility of this size could stress supplies even further:

"Absolutely not," she insisted. "Hut 8 builds our data centers to minimize impact on local resources, and we'll be able to minimize our water usage."

Closed loop cooling, no municipal draw

Miller described a fully closed-loop cooling system, a water-based solution that's trucked in from outside the county, loaded once, and re‑circulated for years.

"We use a closed‑loop cooling system with water trucked in from outside Nueces County, filled within the system and recirculates continuously, so there's no draw on municipal water whatsoever," she said.

The numbers:



Capacity: ~1.8 million gallons

Refill cycle: 4–7 years

Local water use: Only for sinks and toilets < 10,000 gallons/day, similar to a small restaurant.

"That's about less than 10,000 gallons a day, so similar to a small commercial restaurant like a Texas Roadhouse," Miller said. She pledged this would remain true even in an emergency:

"Under no circumstance will we use municipal water for cooling — at any point — for the project," she said.

Power needs and grid impact

The data center will connect to the Texas grid through a 1,000 MW interconnection agreement with AEP Texas. On‑site plans include a dedicated substation, funded entirely through the project's $4.25 billion in secured construction financing.

Some residents, still wary after the 2021 Texas freeze and summer ERCOT warnings, fear large industrial loads could hurt reliability. Miller says Hut 8's design avoids that:

"We should have no impact on local residents' rates, we pre‑fund all the infrastructure upgrades to service our load so none of those costs are passed on to ratepayers." And in emergencies?

"In a winter storm or an extra warm day, that power is sent to residential facilities, municipal services, hospitals, schools, much before ours. We also have backup generation on site," Miller said.

Jobs and local hiring

Hut 8 estimates the project will create roughly 1,900 construction jobs and more than 200 permanent positions. Miller said they are already talking with community colleges and trade programs:

"We're working closely with local educational partners to ensure we have the right pathways in place to hire local and have folks in the community working within the facility," she said. Roles will include engineers, HVAC technicians, welders, and other skilled trades.

Tax incentives and approvals

Because Beacon Point AI Data Center Campus sits just outside Robstown city limits, it doesn't fall under city or county permitting authority for approval. Hut 8 declined to answer if they have requested or received any tax abatements, and the County Judge Connie Scott says they could not have given any as Nueces County's abatement policy was out of date at the time.

Even so, she projected:

"We're looking at hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue within the community."

Financial safeguards

Hut 8's latest corporate results reflect revenue alongside ongoing net losses, with analysts projecting more red ink in the near term. But Miller stressed that Beacon Point AI Data Center Campus's financing is non‑recourse — meaning construction funding is independently secured and not tied to Hut 8's corporate balance sheet.

The package:



Funding secured: $4.25 billion in investment‑grade bonds (closes June 9, 2026)

Scope: Six data halls + substation + reserves + related costs

Tenant: High‑investment‑grade leaseholder with $9.8 billion base contract over 15 years.



"These are 15‑year leases, signed, sealed, and delivered," Miller said.

Community engagement

Miller emphasized a desire to be visibly present, answer direct questions, and even host tours once operations begin:

"We're not simply here to build in the community; we want to build with the community and become a long‑term responsible partner," she said. Plans include public information sessions and an open email contact for residents' questions.

What's next

There's no firm construction start date yet. County-level conversations remain ongoing, even though formal approval isn't required. Hut 8 says public engagement sessions will be scheduled in the near future.

If built as planned, Beacon Point AI Data Center Campus would mark one of the largest technology infrastructure projects in South Texas history — in size, economic impact, and power demand — signaling that Nueces County could become a hub in the race to fuel artificial intelligence.

Key Facts at a Glance:



Company: Hut 8 Corp., founded in Canada, HQ in Miami, Florida

Project Name: Beacon Point AI Data Center Campus

Location: Outside Robstown, Nueces County, TX

Capacity: 352 MW IT load, most dense compute facility in U.S. (planned)

Water: Closed-loop cooling, 1.8 M gallons, no municipal draw

Jobs: ~1,900 construction, 200+ permanent

Funding: $4.25 B in secured bonds, non-recourse

Tenant: High-credit, 15-year, $9.8 B base lease

Approvals: None needed from city/county

Tax Abatements: None requested or received

Drought Stage: Stage 3, nearing Stage 1 emergency

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