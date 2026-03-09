Big Bloom Sale cancelled again; Water Smart sale to take its place

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The South Texas Botanical Garden has cancelled its Big Bloom Sale for the second year in a row, citing the ongoing drought.

The Big Bloom Sale is one of the garden's most popular events, typically drawing up to 5,000 people.

In place of the Big Bloom Sale, the garden will hold a Water Smart Plant Sale on April 25th for people who are looking for smart plant choices.

KRIS 6 News spoke with Michael Womack, executive director of The South Texas Botanical Garden, about the details of the new event.

"Learn about native plants, pollinator plants, succulents, cacti, some things that you can put in your yard or keep in containers that do not require much water," said Womack. "So that's a way that people that still want something green in their yard can do something responsibly."

The event will also feature butterfly and ladybug releases, plus interactions with animal ambassadors.

The garden will hold the Water Smart Plant Sale in conjunction with its Birdiest Festival in America.

For more information on the upcoming events of the South Texas Botanical Garden, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.