FBI seeks 'High-Vis Heister' in Corpus Christi bank robbery

The FBI Corpus Christi Resident Agency and Corpus Christi Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a man dubbed the "High-Vis Heister" who robbed an American Bank in Corpus Christi last week.
The robbery occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 30, 2026, at the American Bank located at 4145 South Alameda Street. The suspect entered the bank, threw a bag at a teller, displayed a black handgun, and verbally demanded cash.
Fearing for her life, the teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the bank on foot, entered a dark-colored SUV, and was last seen driving south on Everhart Road. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.
The robber is described as a Hispanic male in his early 30s to early 40s, approximately 5'9" tall with a medium build. During the robbery, he wore a camouflaged-colored Hooey baseball cap, dark sunglasses, a ski mask, a long-sleeved black shirt, dark pants, cowboy boots, a black Hardy glove, and a fluorescent high-visibility safety vest.
Photographs of the bank robbery suspect are available on the FBI Houston's X and Facebook accounts.
Anyone with information can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI's National Threat Operations Center at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).
